<p>Mysuru: Forest officials suspect that different tigers were involved in all the four attacks reported in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district from October 16; and that the repeated incidents in the same place is only by chance, said APCCF (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar. </p>.<p>“All four the cases have happened in different villages. But, coincidentally in nearby ranges,” Pushkar said.</p>.<p>During an interaction with DH, he said, “There is no specific reason. All the incidents were accidental and unintentional. A rise in the number of conflicts, including attacks on human and cattle, are due to an increase in the population of tigers in the wild, due to good protection and conservation efforts. Also, the expanse of human habitation and agricultural cultivations have expanded, right up to the forest boundary, without having any buffer areas.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Even though the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) has spread around so many places, when asked why were the repeated incidents occurring in Saragur taluk alone, Pushkar said, “It is a matter of chance. Definitely not related to tourism as there is no tourism in that area.” </p>.Bandipur Tiger which killed farmer on Friday rescued by forest officials.<p class="bodytext">Pushkar said, “The locals in these areas should be careful and should not venture to forest fringes.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Coincidentally two female tigers with cubs are involved in two of the attacks. Combing operations are on to rescue the tigers which have killed Chowda Naika (35) on Friday morning; Doddaningaiah (53) on October 31; and Rajashekar (65) on October 26.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Two cubs of the tigress, which attacked Rajeshekar, are also rescued. The tigress, which attacked and injured Madegowda, 43, on October 16 and its two cubs are rescued and the operation to rescue its one more cub is on.</p>