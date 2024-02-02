Karnataka forest minister Khandre orders probe into afforestation, civil works

While complaints of irregularities have reached the department after Khandre promised to take action against officials, the issue came to the head after a beat forester in Tumakuru division filed a complaint with police alleging that he was roughed up by superiors for raising the irregularities.



As per the FIR registered by Gubbi police, Seegehalli Beat Forester Nandish B S was beaten up Chikkanayakanahalli Range Forest Officer (RFO) Arun C R and Deputy RFO Manjunath H.

"I was abused and beaten for raising the issue of payments made to contractors for civil works not done and non-payment of wages to forest guards," Nandish said in the complaint.



Similarly, in the Haveri division, allegations of irregularities surfaced in the root stock scheme, which seeks to incentivise social forestry works. The complaint had alleged a vast difference between works undertaken and the funds released.



In his order, the minister said that several complaints have reached him with regard to irregularities in the afforestation works undertaken by the department.