Karnataka Governor, CM get formal invitation for Dasara festival to be held in Mysuru

The festival will be held from October 15 to October 24.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 13:40 IST

Mysuru District In-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa on Wednesday formally invited Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to attend the Dasara festival in this Royal City, which is known for its regality.

The Raj Bhavan later issued a statement saying that Mahadevappa, along with Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar and Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, extended a warm invitation to Gehlot for the Dasara Nadhabba celebration in Mysuru.

The festival will be held from October 15 to October 24.

The chief minister too got nostalgic after receiving the invitation. "Dasara is the festival of my town. I used to watch Dasara sitting on my father's shoulder as a child. Now again I have the good fortune to attend the Dasara event as Chief Minister of the state," Siddaramaiah said on X (formerly Twitter).

"When the delegation led by Mysore District In-charge Minister HC Mahadevappa came to invite me for the world-famous Dasara event, I accepted it with great joy and assured them that I will attend it," he added.

The Aero show will be the centre for attraction this year, sources in the Mysuru administration said.

The show would take place on October 23 for an hour at Bannimantapa Parade Grounds after obtaining permission from the Defence Ministry, they said.

