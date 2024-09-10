Karnataka govt firm on movie ticket cess to fund cine welfare

Bengaluru: The state government has defended its plan to levy a cess on movie tickets to fund the welfare of cine workers. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned a Bill in this regard seeking clarification.

Under the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill, the government has proposed levy a cess of 1-2% on movie tickets, subscription fees and all revenue generated from related establishments in the state. The Bill seeks to constitute a Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists’ Welfare Board.

The cess money and other grants will flow into a Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists Social Security and Welfare Fund.