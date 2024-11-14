Karnataka govt gives nod for SIT probe on Covid scam under BJP rule

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet decided on Thursday to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to go after those who committed “crimes” during Covid-19 management when the BJP was in power, which may potentially pave the way for a case being filed against then chief minister BS Yediyurappa.</p><p>Briefing reporters, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the new SIT, which will be headed by an officer not below the rank of inspector-general, will act based on the findings of the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission that is looking to irregularities in the way the pandemic was handled. </p><p>The Commission has recommended the prosecution of Yediyurappa and then health minister B Sriramulu. </p>.Covid scam: Recover Rs 187.91 crore from government entities, says Karnataka panel.<p>“The SIT won’t just go by the information available in the report. If need be, they will further investigate, find the culprit, make an FIR, file a chargesheet and start prosecution,” Patil said.</p><p>When specifically asked if FIRs would be filed against Yediyurappa and Sriramulu, Patil said: “FIRs will be filed against culprits and those who worked against people and humanity.”</p><p>The SIT, whose formation had received an in-principle approval by the Cabinet last month, is expected to be set up in a few days. “The team is likely to comprise three members," Patil said. </p><p>Accusing the previous BJP government of “colossal corruption” and “inhuman incidents”, Patil recalled that the Cunha Commission, constituted after the Congress came to power, had studied around 50,000 files and submitted an interim report.</p>.Covid Scam: Action on panel report after cabinet approval, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>The 7-member sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, which is studying Justice Cunha's findings, has placed its discussions before the Cabinet, Patil said. </p><p>Leaked excerpts from Justice Cunha's report show discrepancies in the procurement of three lakh PPE kits from two Chinese firms in 2020.</p><p>Earlier, the Cabinet decided to recover Rs 500 crore from companies that were involved in supplying Covid-19 equipment and kits. Specifically, Justice Cunha has recommended recovery of Rs 187.91 crore from the health department, National Health Mission and the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation.</p><p>Patil specified that the SIT will not be involved in the recovery. “Recovery will be done by a separate agency,” he said. </p>