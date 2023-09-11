Karnataka govt mulling Madrasa Board in state, says Zameer Ahmed Khan

The state government is mulling setting up a Madrasa Board in Karnataka, Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Sunday.
He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Sunni Students’ Federation here. The Karnataka government has already taken a decision to impart Kannada in Madrasas, he added.
He expressed concerns about how the minorities were lagging behind in education. The state government has chalked out several programmes to encourage education in the community. To begin with, the government has resumed scholarships for minority students which was discontinued in the previous BJP government, he said.
He hailed the service of the Sunni Students’ Federation and said they had imparted quality education to lakhs of students over the last 50 years.