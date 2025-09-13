Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt promotes two ADGP positions

He relieves S Murugan from concurrent charge.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 00:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 00:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaADGP

Follow us on :

Follow Us