Karnataka govt promotes two ADGP positions

<p>Bengaluru: The state government on Friday promoted Umesh Kumar, a 1995-batch IPS officer serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), to officiate as Director General of Police (Recruitment) in the upgraded post. </p>.<p>He relieves S Murugan from concurrent charge. </p>.<p>Similarly, Arun Chakravarthy, a 1995-batch IPS officer serving as ADGP and Chairman of Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, has also been promoted to officiate in the grade of DGP in the same post. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A government notification stated that the two posts will be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of DGP, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units and Economic Offences. </p>