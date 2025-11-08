<p>Bengaluru: The government schools, which have witnessed a 2.54 lakh dip in enrollment (class 1 to 10) during the current academic year, have set a target to increase it by at least 5% for the next academic year.</p>.<p>To improve admissions, the Department of School Education and Literacy has launched an admission campaign. It will continue till June 30, 2026. The department has taken such a measure to attract students who are attracted to private and other board schools for the first time. </p>.<p>“All government schools and PU colleges must increase the enrollment by 5% and as a measure to attract students who are attracted to private and other board schools, Karnataka Public Schools and PM Shri Adarsha Vidyalayas should aim at increasing the same by 10%,” a circular, issued by the department, said.</p>.<p>“There are reports about admitted children discontinuing schooling in the middle of the academic year and migrating. To bring those children back to schools, there needs to be an awareness programme to trace children between the age group of 6 to 18,” the department said in the circular. </p>.Directorate of Education releases SOPs for EWS, DG students' admissions in Delhi private schools.<p>The school authorities and the members of the School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) have been directed to create a pro-learning environment at the schools.</p>.<p>“Schools must launch posters, charts, audio clips and documentaries to create awareness among the public about the government schools,” the circular read. </p>.<p>The schools have been allowed to select an ambassador at the district level to create awareness about education and facilities provided at the government schools.</p>.<p>“Teachers and SDMC representatives must convince parents in rural areas and stop children from becoming agricultural labourers and encourage them to enrol in schools. In the urban areas, street children, rag pickers, child labourers, orphans, specially abled and migrant children must be identified,” the department said in the circular. </p>.<p>A senior official of the department said, “We have so many schemes like free uniform, textbooks, shoes, mid-day meal, Ksheera Bhagya and eggs and also the bilingual classes. Many parents are still unaware of the facilities. The schemes of the government must be familiarised as they will help to attract students to government schools.”</p>.<p>The official further stated that the department has also decided to provide transportation facilities at Karnataka Public Schools to address the transportation issue.</p>