Karnataka Govt signs MoUs worth Rs 22,000 cr with 7 companies at World Economic Forum meet at Davos

As part of the MoUs signed on Tuesday, Web Werks proposes to set up a Rs 20,000 crore data centre park in the State, while four other companies plan to invest a total of Rs 2,000 crore, according to a statement issued by the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil.