Karnataka govt, state Congress to conduct separate programmes to mark Gandhi Jayanti on October 2

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Monday that the Congress would conduct year-long programmes to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the AICC session in Belagavi. </p><p>Noting that the Indian freedom struggle had been bolstered after Gandhi became the AICC president, Shivakumar said the commemoration programmes would start on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).</p><p>He added that the government and the Congress party would conduct separate programmes on October 2 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's contributions to the country.</p><p>The Deputy Chief Minister noted that the government programme will start at 9 am with the 'Gandhi Nadige' - a footmarch from Gandhi Bhavan to the Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha.</p><p>"We will honour the statues of Gandhiji and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri (who was also born on October 2). Similar programmes will also be observed in different parts of the state."</p><p>He said all MLAs should be present in their constituency-level programmes, adding that in other constituencies, an MLC, vice-president and office-bearers should be there.</p><p>The Congress programme will begin at 11 am from the Gandhi statue to the Bharat Jodo Bhavan, to be followed by an hour-long programme. </p><p>Pointing out that the government programme should include all-party participation, the DCM said except the Indian flag, all other flags, including the Congress flag, would not be allowed in the programme.</p><p>The DCM noted that a state-level convention will be conducted alongside the legislature's winter session in Belagavi. </p><p>When asked about the source of funding for the Congress programmes, Shivakumar said Congress workers would fund the event and added that each MLA contributes Rs 25,000 each month for party funds.</p>