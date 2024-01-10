Karnataka govt to form panels to oversee implementation of poll guarantees: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: In a wholesale move to amplify the guarantees and placate Congress workers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said multi-level committees will be formed comprising party men who will get ministerial ranks and monthly remunerations to supervise the delivery of the flagship schemes.

This move not only underlines the Congress' dependence on the five guarantees to do well in the Lok Sabha polls, but also seeks to address growing impatience among party workers who sought a share in power.

Addressing party workers, lawmakers and senior leaders at a meeting to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Siddaramaiah said a state-level implementation committee to oversee the five guarantees will be headed by a Congress worker who will enjoy a Cabinet rank.

The committee will have five vice-chairpersons who will get the status of a Minister of State. It will also have 31 members.