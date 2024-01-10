Karnataka govt to form panels to oversee implementation of poll guarantees: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: In a wholesale move to amplify the guarantees and placate Congress workers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said multi-level committees will be formed comprising party men who will get ministerial ranks and monthly remunerations to supervise the delivery of the flagship schemes.
This move not only underlines the Congress' dependence on the five guarantees to do well in the Lok Sabha polls, but also seeks to address growing impatience among party workers who sought a share in power.
Addressing party workers, lawmakers and senior leaders at a meeting to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Siddaramaiah said a state-level implementation committee to oversee the five guarantees will be headed by a Congress worker who will enjoy a Cabinet rank.
The committee will have five vice-chairpersons who will get the status of a Minister of State. It will also have 31 members.
Similar committees will be formed in every district with one chairperson, vice-chairperson and 21 members. The chairpersons will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 50,000.
Constituency-level committees will also have a chairperson, vice-chairperson and 11 members. While these chairpersons may get Rs 20,000-25,000 per month, members will get sitting fees.
"All persons on these committees will be party workers," Siddaramaiah announced. He said expenditure on these committees will be borne out of the exchequer. "It may cost Rs 16 crore (a year)," he said, adding that it was nothing compared to money being spent on implementing the guarantees.
Asked if these committees are meant to 'rehabilitate' Congress workers, Siddaramaiah got miffed.
"Why are you calling it rehabilitation? Shouldn't government benefits reach people properly?" he said.
"While there are IAS officers (to implement schemes), party workers will know better as to who is getting benefits and who is not in villages."
At the meeting, it was also decided to authorise ministers to nominate party workers to various local committees in the districts by the end of this month.
With all this, it is estimated that 5,000 Congress workers will get positions.
"The guarantees are very important. While we're spending Rs 38,000 crore this year, it'll be Rs 58,000-59,000 crore next. Benefits are reaching people directly without any middlemen," Siddaramaiah stressed, adding that 1.20 crore families are getting Rs 4,000-5,000 financial assistance every month.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, tasked ministers with holding guarantee conventions at the district-level before February 15.