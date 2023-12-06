Karnataka govt to revisit excise rules as MLAs cry foul

Belagavi: Excise Minister R B Timmapur on Tuesday said rules for issuing CL-7 liquor licences to hotels and boarding houses will be revisited after Congress lawmakers put the government in a spot by claiming that there are large-scale irregularities in the process.
During Question Hour, Bangarpet MLA S N Narayanaswamy sought details on the process being followed to sanction CL-7 licences in Kolar district.
There are 2,465 CL-7 licences in the state and 56 in Kolar, according to the minister.
Timmapur said the government needed a total of 18 documents or certificates in order to sanction the CL-7 licence even as Narayanaswamy and other Congress MLAs said rules were being flouted.
“About 70% of the rules are not being followed,” Narayanaswamy said, citing the example of one CL-7 licence sanctioned to a hotel business with just 9x7 feet space for vehicle parking. The MLA also named excise superintendent Rangappa for issuing CL-7 licences indiscriminately. “He is also a partner in every business for which he issues the licence,” he charged.
Malur MLA K Y Nanjegowda said CL-7 licences are “a big business” involving “packages.” Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna demanded an investigation, calling it a scam worth Rs 1,000 crore.
During the debate, Congress MLAs alleged that irregularities happened when the BJP was in power, prompting former excise minister K Gopalaiah to deny the charge.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka intervened and said: “Be it our government or some other, let there be an investigation and such licences be cancelled.”
Admitting the flaws, Timmapur said: “The law isn’t specific when it comes to parking space and the design of rooms or lodges. We’ll introduce the specifications.” On Rangappa, Timmapur assured the House that he would seek a report and act.
Meanwhile, Malavalli MLA P M Narendraswamy demanded that the government introduce reservations in excise licences. To this, Timmapur said the law needed an amendment for this.
“We have no problem if you want to provide reservation, but don’t increase the number of liquor shops,” Ashoka said. “When I visited Doddaballapur recently, I found (liquor) being sold in a general store,” he said, urging the government not to make more people drink.