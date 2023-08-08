Karnataka HC denounces misuse of SC/ST Act, IPC clogging justice delivery system

The HC said the criminal case cannot be allowed to continue. 'None of the offences either under the IPC or under the Act are present even on their foundational basis, let alone building a castle on such a foundation. In the teeth of aforesaid facts, if further proceedings are permitted to continue, it would be putting a premium on the abuse of the process of law by the complainant in a manner which on the face of it is civil in nature.' Purushotham had claimed that fake documents had been used in the property transaction that took place 50 years ago. The HC dismissed this contention stating that they have been in public domain for 50 years and were never challenged.