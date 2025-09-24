<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declined to transfer the ongoing proceedings against former Hasan MP Prajwal Revanna, involving charges of rape and sexual harassment, from the special court for MPs/MLAs to another court. Petitions had been filed alleging bias on the part of the presiding officer.</p><p>After reviewing the records, Justice M.I. Arun noted that the trial court intended to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis. “In this process, adjournments sought by the petitioner were frowned upon. The observations in the judgment may sound harsh, but they cannot be construed as bias on the part of the presiding officer. Admittedly, the petitioner has attempted to drag the case and resorted to delay tactics, which the trial court rightly frowned upon. If such behavior were sufficient grounds for transfer, similar petitions would arise in almost every criminal case. This practice cannot be permitted,” the court said.</p>.Jailed ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to serve as library clerk, to get daily pay of Rs 522.<p>The petitioner had requested the transfer of cases to any other court of sessions, citing the trial court’s alleged bias. However, the court at Bengaluru had rejected the plea, noting that the special court is specifically designated to try offences against elected representatives.</p><p>Justice Arun reiterated that the special court is the appropriate forum for cases involving elected officials and that the trial court had rightly denied Prajwal’s transfer application.</p><p>In August 2025, the special court convicted Prajwal in the first of four cases of rape and sexual abuse, sentencing him to life imprisonment—effectively for the remainder of his natural life. The chargesheet in this case was filed by the SIT in September 2024, and the trial commenced in May 2025. Prajwal has remained in judicial custody since his arrest on May 31, 2024.</p>