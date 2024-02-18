Karnataka HC urges slum board to expedite Devraj Urs Colony

"What is taken away by the impugned action is barely 27 guntas, out of the 63 acres. The Central Relief Committee has kept the pot of litigation boiling for the last seven years and no rehabilitation of the slum dwellers has taken place. If a major portion of the land had been taken away, it would have been a circumstance altogether different, which is not the one in the case at hand. Therefore, the challenge is rendered unsustainable, and a direction must ensue to speed up the construction in the 27 guntas of land declared to be a slum by the impugned action," the court further said.