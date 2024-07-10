Karnataka lags behind implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission: BJP

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and BJP spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday alleged that implementation of centrally sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) slowed down in Karnataka since the Congress government came to power in the state.

Chandrasekhar said that total negligence by the state government to implement the scheme has resulted in denying the right for the very basic need of piped, safe water for the people of Karnataka.

The state had provided tapped drinking water only to 7.1 lakh houses in the financial year 2023-24 against 18.76 lakhs and 20.56 lakh connections in the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively, he said in a statement.