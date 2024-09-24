Karnataka law minister seeks suspension of Munirathna from Assembly

Bengaluru: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Monday wrote to Speaker U T Khader, demanding immediate suspension from the Assembly of former minister and Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA K Munirathna of the BJP.
He has also sought the formation of an ethics committee of the legislature to monitor the behavior of members inside and outside the legislature.
The BJP lawmaker is facing charges of hurling casteist slurs on Dalits and Vokkaliga women as well as rape charges.
In his 3-page letter, Patil said deplorable language used by him against women was unpardonable and his language had brought disrepute to the legislature and lowered its dignity.
