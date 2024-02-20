JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Muthalik sees conversion bid in Lambani tandas

Last Updated 19 February 2024, 20:47 IST

Sri Rama Sene president Pramod Muthalik on Monday warned that the workers of his outfit will drive away those allegedly engaged in converting the residents of Lambani tandas to Christianity. 

He told reporters that the state has 3,600 tandas and Christians have entered 50% of the tandas and are engaged in conversion.

"Let your prayers be outside. Jesus Christ will not approve your cheating in tandas,"  he said.

Muthalik sought an end to the conversion bid at the tandas by luring the residents and taking advantage of their poverty and illiteracy. 

"Our God and religion have given us happiness and peace. Anti-conversion law is in force in the state. The government should check such conversion attempts," he said.

In Koppal, Muthalik said that the state had more than 3,000 'unofficial' churches and that the Sene would evict them, if the government did not take action. 

(Published 19 February 2024, 20:47 IST)
KarnatakaPramod Muthalik

