Karnataka: Not just crops, situation grim for cattle fodder too

At a distance of 100 metres from the Cauvery canal in Allapatna, Mandya district, are coconut trees with their leaves folded down. “The coconut trees will last about two to three months without water. After that, they will die because the lack of water has made them vulnerable to suli roga (wilt disease). These trees took 30-40 years to grow to this height,” says farmer Darshan Gowda.