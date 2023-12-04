Karnataka nurse who ‘helped’ doctor perform illegal abortions held

Bengaluru: Police have tracked down a nurse closely working with
Dr Chandan Ballal, who was arrested in the illegal sex
determination-cum-foeticide case.
Police say Manjula helped Dr Ballal conduct the illegal abortions and discard the foetuses. She was arrested on Saturday morning from Mysuru and has been taken into police custody, said an officer from the Baiyappanahalli police station.
The case will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday, in accordance with the chief minister’s announcement.
CID chief M A Saleem confirmed to DH that the agency would officially receive all case files on Sunday and promised a thorough probe. Police have so far made 10 arrests in the case that has sent shockwaves through the state.