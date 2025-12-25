<p>Bengaluru: Former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-deve-gowda">H D Deve Gowda</a> on Wednesday criticised the leadership tussle between the Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> as political “Dombarata” (a kind of street circus).</p>.<p>Responding to the media queries, Deve Gowda said, “The daily development reminds me of the Dombarata performed in rural areas. I have not done so many pujas that Shivakumar is performing, and Siddaramaiah cannot perform".</p>.'Love to be ordinary worker than holding position', says DK Shivakumar.<p>The JD(S) supremo said that Rahul Gandhi knows only to talk about the vote chori. "He is is not aware of Valmiki Corporation funds siphoned off to Telangana,” he added.</p>.<p>Gowda informed that JD(S) will hold two major conventions, one at Hassan and another in Bagalkot region.</p>.<p>“We are planning to organise a convention between January 23 and 25. I have informed about this to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. These conventions will highlight the failures of the state government,” Deve Gowda said.</p>