Karnataka presents data at GST meet for fair compensation cess

At the meeting, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who represented Karnataka, gave details on how the state faced “injustice” in getting GST compensation, despite it contributing substantial tax revenue.

Replying to a question on several states raising the issue of GST compensation cess, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We have agreed to form a GoM, which will study every state. At the meeting, the Karnataka minister came up with figures which are applicable to his state. So, we have said whichever state wants to give its figures can do so. The group of secretaries and others can discuss it.”