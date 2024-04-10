Karnataka PU exam results: 81.15% students pass

Bengaluru: The results of the first examination for the 2nd Pre-University (PU) students were out Wednesday, registering an increase of six percentage points.

The results will be announced in colleges at around 3 pm today. Results were made available online at 11 am. Students can visit www.karresults.nic.in to check their scores.

This year, of the 6,81,079 students who appeared for the exams, as many as 5,52,690 managed to pass with an overall pass percentage of 81.15.

Medha D of NMKRV PU College, Bengaluru, emerged as the topper in the Arts stream by scoring 596 for 600.

In the Commerce stream, Gnanavi M from Vidyanidhi Independent PU College, Tumkur, topped the list by scoring 597 out of 600. In Science, the topper is A Vidyalakshmi of Vidyanikethan Science PU College, Hubballi, with 598.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board chairperson N Manjushree said the second exam will be held between April 29 and May 16. Students can apply for revaluation, she specified.