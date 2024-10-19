Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: School teacher sentenced to 5 years in jail for sexually harassing girl student

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the teacher named Guruva Mugera alias Guruva M P (49) from Hatyadka in Arasinamakki.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 17:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 17:04 IST
Karnataka NewsSexual HarassmentschoolPocsoteacher

Follow us on :

Follow Us