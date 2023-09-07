Karnataka teacher requests Savitha Samaja to refuse "freak hairstyles" to students

M Shantharaju, a Kannada teacher of the Government High School, has written to Kollegal taluk's Savitha Samaja President, requesting the Samaja to refuse "freak hairstyles" for school students, like that of actor Sudeep in the film ‘Hebbuli’.

In a letter, Shantharaju stated, “I request you to direct your association members to refuse freak hairstyles like that of ‘Hebbuli’ cutting to the school students visiting their salons, even if the parents insist. Our pleas to the students and the parents against such hairstyles have been ignored. Therefore, I am requesting the association members against such hairstyles to the students (sic)”.

Speaking to DH, Shantaraju said, “According to the Education Department rules, students coming to school should wear uniforms and follow discipline. Nowadays, students sport strange hairstyles with spikes, strips, etcetera. It is embarrassing for the teachers. Students are more interested in hairstyles than in their studies. This distracts them and affects their studies. Hence, I wrote a letter to Savitha Samaja president Rachashetty”.