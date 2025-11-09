<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru, DHNS: Thousands of teachers from the state will march to New Delhi on November 24 to protest the decision that all teachers, including those currently in service, mandatorily clear the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET).</p>.<p>In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling mandating that all teachers clear TET, the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association has not only decided to hold a demonstration opposing the decision, but has also invited teachers from other states to participate in the protest.</p>.<p>As many as 1.2 lakh teachers currently in service in the state will be impacted by the order. Association president Chandrashekhar Nuggali said, “We have discussed this subject with both the Law and School Education ministers. We have learnt that the state government has decided to file a review petition on this matter in the Supreme Court.”</p>.Union Minister Pralhad Joshi named among 100 most powerful climate leaders.<p>However, the association has decided to proceed with its planned protest in the hope of impelling the Centre to intervene and resolve the issue. Members of the association are also planning to meet Unions Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi and enlisting their support for the cause.</p>.<p>“We want working teachers to be exempted from having to clear TET. They had all the necessary qualifications and were duly appointed by the government. The test must be made mandatory only for aspiring teachers,” said Nuggali, adding that they would also try to meet PM Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.</p>