Karnataka to set up 10 yoga and naturopathy hospitals under National Ayush Mission

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has approved establishment of ten yoga and naturopathy hospitals across the state under National Ayush Mission. Ten more hospitals will be approved soon. </p>.<p>The government approved the project on the condition of not requesting additional funds. </p>.<p>The first batch of hospitals will be opened under the Public Private Partnership model in eight locations. Two hospitals each in Belagavi and Bagalkot and one each in Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru region. </p>.Bengaluru stampede effect: Mysuru police come up with action plan for crowd management during Dasara.<p class="bodytext">Currently, six workers including a medical officer, one male and female therapist, one male and female attendant and one multipurpose worker will be allocated to all hospitals. A total of 120 workers for 20 hospitals will be taken as contractual workers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A proposal for funds for 10 other hospitals has been sent to National Ayush Mission by the central government, according to the order.</p>