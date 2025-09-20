Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to set up 10 yoga and naturopathy hospitals under National Ayush Mission

First hospitals to open via PPP model, 120 contractual staff to be appointed for 20 facilities.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 00:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 00:08 IST
Karnataka NewsYogaKarnataka governmentnaturopathy

Follow us on :

Follow Us