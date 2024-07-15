Karnataka to witness vigorous rainfall, holiday for schools, colleges in Uttara Kannada district

Bengaluru: Karnataka is likely to witness active to vigorous rainfall till July 16, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) Laxmipriya has declared a holiday for all schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli and Joida taluks on Monday, citing 'red alert' issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

According to the IMD, Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada received the highest rainfall on Sunday, with 220 mm.

The weather department has issued a heavy rain and red alert from 1 pm on July 14 to 8.30 pm on July 16 in Uttara Kannada district.