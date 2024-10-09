Home
india

Karnataka: Two senior citizens fall prey to ATM card swapping, lose Rs 3.39 lakh in Udupi

A case has been registered at Udupi town Police Station under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of BNS.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 04:27 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 04:27 IST
Karnataka News Udupi Bank fraud senior citizen ATM card

