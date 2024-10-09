Karnataka: Two senior citizens fall prey to ATM card swapping, lose Rs 3.39 lakh in Udupi

<p>A 69 year old Jagadish Rao from Kelarkala Bettu in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> has lost Rs 2,40,000.</p><p>In his complaint to Udupi town police, he said he had withdrawn Rs 10,000 from an ATM at Santhekatte on October 6.</p><p>While he was trying to check his account statement, a man approached him in the guise of helping him and took his ATM card.</p><p>Upon returning home, Rao received messages on his mobile linked to the Canara Bank account indicating a withdrawal of a total of Rs 2,29,998.</p>.Bengaluru: Don't be fooled, crafty criminals are exploiting your trust at ATMs .<p>Upon verifying with the bank, he realised that his ATM card had been swapped.</p><p>An unknown individual had fraudulently replaced it and withdrawn Rs 2,40,000 from his account. A case has been registered at Udupi town Police Station under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of BNS.</p><p>In a separate case, Chennappa (73), a resident of Kodi village has lost Rs 99,000.</p><p>He said that on October 4, while withdrawing Rs 1,000 from a Karnataka Bank ATM in Sasthana, Pandeshwara village, an unknown man entered the ATM kiosk and, pretending to assist, discreetly swapped Chennappa’s ATM card.</p>.Three held in ATM fraud bust, police seize 69 fake cards.<p>When Cheenappa tried to withdraw money on October 7, he received a message about the lack of cash in his account. </p><p>He immediately visited the bank to enquire and the staff informed him that a total of Rs 99,000 was withdrawn from his account between October 4 and October 6 at various locations of Saligrama, Shivamogga, Kargal, and Gokarna. </p><p>A case has been registered at the Kota police station under sections 316(2), 318(2), 318(4) of BNS</p>