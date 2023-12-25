Karnataka: Yatnal continues to sulk, calls new state BJP team KJP-2

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha convention in Davangere, Yediyurappa said, “Everything will be okay in the coming days. There is a favourable atmosphere for the BJP in the state. The youths have received a shot in the arm after Vijayendra’s appointment as state party chief. The youth power will certainly benefit the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Our priority is to ensure that the party wins all 28 seats in the state. Vijayendra and I will start touring the state from next week.”