Karnataka: Youth ends life after falling prey to online scam

<p>Udupi: A 19-year-old youth from Jharkhand died after allegedly consuming poison due to distress over losing money to an online scam.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Sujek Ram (19), a resident of Barwadih Thana , Jharkhand. Sujek had been working at a rubber plantation firm of one Kuriyakose at Chenni Betttu, in Kadtala of Karkala taluk.</p><p>On August 15, at around 2 pm, Sujek consumed pesticide in his room at Chenni Bettu after falling victim to a fraudulent mobile message through which he lost Rs 7,000, police said.</p><p>He was first rushed to Karkala Government Hospital, later shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and finally admitted as an inpatient at AJ Hospital for advanced treatment. </p><p>However, he succumbed on September 7. Based on the complaint lodged by his elder brother, Ajekar police have registered a case under Section 194 of BNSS.</p>