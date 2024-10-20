Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's ‘disgraced’ mining lord Janardhana Reddy eyes re-entry into Ballari politics through Sandur bypoll

The son of a police constable, Reddy made a fortune in the iron ore mining business.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 07:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 07:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsBallariSandurBypollGali Janardhana Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us