Karnataka's Yettinahole pipeline leaks during second trial

Leakage in the Yettinahole pipeline was observed even during the second trial of releasing water, five days after the first trial, on Friday.
On Friday, water was released from the check dam 4 and 5 on a trial basis for the second time. Water gushed from the leaking pipeline inundating roads and the nearby coffee estate. This has created fear among the villagers.
Water was released in the 14-km pipeline from Kadumane to Doddasagara, near Harle Koodige-Kadumane Main Road. There was heavy leakage resulting in the disruption in vehicular movement for a while, it is said.
It may be mentioned that leakage was observed when water was released in the 6-km pipeline five days ago.
According to the villagers, a 10-ft circumference underground pipeline has rusted. The cement used around the pipe to prevent rusting has worn out at several places. It is frightening to even imagine the situation if water is released from eight check dams, in five pipelines from 2,000 HP pumps, especially during the rainy season, they said.
The villagers alleged that a large quantity of water was wasted due to the leakage in the pipeline during both the trials.
The roads have been damaged. Several complaints of substandard works from the beginning were ignored. Poor quality of works has been exposed during the trials, they complained.