KCET 2026 to be held on April 23, 24

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday released the date sheet for the KCET 2026 and the authorities stated that this year the dates of all other examinations, including PGCET, DCET and KSET, have been released along with the KCET.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 22:04 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 22:04 IST
