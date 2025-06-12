Menu
Kerala artist dies in Shivamogga

Niju, a native of Thrissur district in Kerala, was staying in a homestay near Agumbe in Thirthahalli, as the shooting of the film Kantara: Chapter-1 was underway in the same taluk.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 13:32 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 13:32 IST
Rishab ShettyshivamoggaArtistCardiac ArrestthirthahalliKantara Chapter 1

