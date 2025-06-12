<p>Thirthahalli: Popular mimicry artist Niju Kalabhavan (43) from Kerala, who was part of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/cine-workers-association-urges-probe-into-kerala-artists-death-during-kantara-chapter-1-shooting-3531203">Kantara: Chapter-1</a> film directed by actor and director Rishab Shetty, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday night.</p><p>According to police, Niju, a native of Thrissur district in Kerala, was staying in a homestay near Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk, as the shooting of the film was underway in the taluk.</p><p>He complained of chest pain at night after having dinner. So, he was being taken to the hospital in Thirthahalli town. But he died on his way to the hospital.</p>.Hombale Films responds to MF Kapil’s death, clarifies incident was not on 'Kantara: Chapter 1' set.<p>The mortal remains of the artist have been kept in JC general hospital in the town and his family members were on their way to the town from Kerala. Agumbe police registered a case. </p><p>It may be mentioned here that Kalabhavan is an old art academy which has produced many notable artists including Kalabhavan Mani and Niju.</p><p>It is said that accommodation arrangements had been made for the film crew in private resorts at Yadur and Agumbe in the taluk.</p>