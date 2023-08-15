KLE drew govt salary even after private university status

A top educational group allegedly drew salaries for its staff from the government to the tune of nearly Rs 100 crore for eight years after becoming a private university. The BV Bhoomareddi (BVB) College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi was an aided institute before it became the KLE Technological University in 2015-16. Even after going out of the government purview, the institute is said to have drawn salaries for its staff as recently as the 2022-23 academic year.