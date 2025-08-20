<p>Mangaluru: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an Enforcement Directorate inquiry into the “foreign funding” of some individuals, including YouTubers, who are harming Hindu religious beliefs.</p>.<p>The letter says a conspiracy was being hatched against Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and group has been attempting to tarnish its sanctity. “Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister has publicly stated that there is a conspiracy against the Manjunatha Swamy Temple. D-K district in charge minister had informed the media that a SIT was formed at the request of Left-wing groups. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly formed an SIT based on the statement of complainant witness. They are digging indiscriminately, even at the base of Bahubali, unsettling devotees,” the letter says.</p>.Dharmasthala: Family demands reinvestigation into 2012 double murder.<p>“There are also reports on youtubers attempting to defame the temple receiving foreign funds. Hence, ED inquiry into foreign financial assistance received by those opposing Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy should be initiated,” Poojary has sought. </p>