KSRTC bus accident in Kozhikode, one dead, several injured

<p>Kozhikode: A KSRTC bus carrying around 50 passengers was involved in an accident near Thiruvambady here on Tuesday leading to the death of one woman and injuries to several others, police said.</p>.<p>The bus hit a stone wall on the roadside and overturned into a nearby stream, they said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 2 pm, police said, adding that all injured persons have been shifted to nearby hospitals.</p>.<p>According to visuals of the accident site, the bus was lying overturned on the bank of the stream with its front portion in the water. </p>