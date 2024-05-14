Home
KSRTC bus catches fire in Chikkamagaluru, none hurt

It is suspected that a short circuit led to the fire. As fire was noticed, the bus driver stopped the bus and asked passengers to alight.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 07:39 IST
Chikkamagaluru: A KSRTC (Airavat) bus caught fire at Ajjampura Cross near Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The semi sleeper AC bus was bound to Mysuru from Shivamogga when the incident occurred.

There were 40 passengers on board the bus, but none suffered any injuries.

It is suspected that a short circuit led to the fire. As fire was noticed, the bus driver stopped the bus and asked passengers to alight.

The fire services personnel doused the fire in time.

Published 14 May 2024, 07:39 IST
