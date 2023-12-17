KSRTC to foray into cargo business, induct 20 trucks on December 23

The government-owned bus operator has launched its freight business called ‘Namma Cargo’ to increase its non-fare revenue. While the KSRTC has increased its freight traffic revenue from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore a month, it’s planning to scale up operations. The induction of 20 ‘Namma Cargo’ trucks is a step in that direction, a well-placed source in the KSRTC said.