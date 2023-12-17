KSRTC to foray into cargo business, induct 20 trucks on December 23

BENGALURU, DHNS: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will induct 20 cargo trucks next weekend in a determined foray into organised freight business.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inspected one of these trucks at the KSRTC central office on Saturday and will flag off 20 on December 23.
The government-owned bus operator has launched its freight business called ‘Namma Cargo’ to increase its non-fare revenue. While the KSRTC has increased its freight traffic revenue from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore a month, it’s planning to scale up operations. The induction of 20 ‘Namma Cargo’ trucks is a step in that direction, a well-placed source in the KSRTC said.
These are six-wheeled trucks and each can carry up to 7 tonnes of freight. The official explained that the KSRTC would target packed items from the pharmaceutical, textile, food and hospitality industries.
“We are banking on the brand name of the KSRTC to achieve success in the freight business,” the official told DH.
The cargo trucks will ply within Karnataka, specifically within the KSRTC’s 14 divisions in southern and coastal
Karnataka.
Of the KSRTC’s 8,000-strong fleet, 4,000 buses are capable of carrying luggage. While each ordinary bus can carry 700-800 kg of luggage, premium buses can carry two tonnes each. However, the KSRTC wants to use them mainly for passengers’ luggage.
“We will assess the performance of Namma Cargo trucks and then scale up operations,” the official added.