Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KSRTC to operate 2,000 additional buses during Deepavali

Later, special buses will be operated from various places of Intra and Interstate places to Bengaluru from November 3 to 4, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 11:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 11:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTCBus servicesDeepavali

Follow us on :

Follow Us