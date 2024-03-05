KSRTC to run 1,500 extra buses for Maha Shivaratri

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said on Monday it would run 1,500 extra bus services from Bengaluru to various cities between March 7 and 10 to meet the passenger demand during Maha Shivarathri and the coming weekend.
These special buses will be operated from Bengaluru's Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places.
Special buses towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri will be operated from the Mysuru Road Bus Station.
All premium special buses to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will run from the Shanthinagar Bus Station.
Later, special buses will be run from various cities in Karnataka and outside to Bengaluru on March 10 and 11.
