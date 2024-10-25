Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Land allotment 'scam': ED summons four MUDA employees for questioning

ED officials have reportedly asked them to appear at their Bengaluru zonal office located at Shantinagar.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 04:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 04:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEDmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us