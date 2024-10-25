Land allotment 'scam': ED summons four MUDA employees for questioning

<p>The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued summons to four officials of MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) in a case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>They have issued summons to Shirasthedar, Shruthi; FDA (First Division Assistant) who was PA (Personal assistant) to former MUDA Commissioner, Prashanth; FDA and case worker Ravi and Special Tahsildar, Rajashekar, according to MUDA sources.</p><p>ED officials have reportedly asked them to appear at their Bengaluru zonal office located at Shantinagar. </p><p>According to MUDA sources, ED has issued summons to those officials of MUDA from whom they had collected information during their visit to the MUDA office on October 18 and 19. </p>.MUDA case: Siddaramaiah files appeal before Karnataka High Court division bench .<p>Mysuru based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna had lodged a complaint with the ED against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah related to 14 alternative sites allotted by MUDA in Vijayanagar third and fourth stage in Mysuru, as compensation to B M Parvathi, wife of CM. </p><p>She had got those sites from MUDA, for reportedly using her 3.16 acre on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru taluk, without acquiring it. Hence, based on Krishna's complaint, ED is conducting investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (15 of 2003) in the case. </p>