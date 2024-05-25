Law is equal for all, says CM after FIR filed against MLA Harish Poonja’s incident

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that law is equal for all after an FIR was filed against Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).
To a query on BJP’s allegation that Congress is pressurising the arrest of MLA Poonja, the Chief Minister after his arrival at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday said, “The MLA was booked under IPC Section 353 which is a non bailable offence. It attracts seven years of imprisonment as well."
"Can we refute the allegations as Poonja is an MLA,” he asked.
To a query on Poonja being released on station bail, the CM said that “two FIRs have been booked against the MLA for issuing threats to the police". "Being an MLA, is it right to threaten police,” he asked.
The CM left for Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple from the airport and later in the evening, he will be attending a private function in Mangaluru.
