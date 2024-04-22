Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Under Congress rule, daughter of its own corporator not safe: BSY

Bengaluru: The BJP on Sunday fielded three of its former chief ministers - B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai - to hit out at the Congress, following its back-to-back advertisements against ‘BJP’s failures’.
They were addressing separate press conferences here.
Yediyurappa accused the Congress of not taking any steps to provide justice to slain Hubballi girl Neha Hiremath, daughter of a Congress corporator.
This shows that under the Congress rule even their own party member is deprived of justice.
“Appeasement policies of Congress have reached new heights with police running to provide security to the family of the accused person, instead of the government standing with the victim’s family,” he said.
Gowda alleged that within nine months of the Congress coming to power, Hindus in the state had started feeling that they were ‘third rate’ citizens.
Lashing out at the Congress’ ad on the union government’s ‘financial injustice’, Bommai underlined that the state had received a staggering Rs 2.82 lakh crore in 10 years of NDA government, which translates to three times more than what the Centre had collected through taxes from the state.
(Published 22 April 2024, 01:12 IST)