Belagavi: Lokayukta sleuths conducted a raid on the residence of Panchayat Raj Engineering Department Assistant Executive Engineer M S Biradar at Visvesvaraya Nagar here on October 30, Monday.

The raid began at dawn at the flat of Biradar at Visvesvaraya Nagar and ancestral home at Kittur where Lokayukta was verifiying documents, and valuables including gold and silver ornaments, cash and other immovable assets.