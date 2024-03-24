Lost people’s faith in 10 months: Ashoka attacks ‘weak CM’ Siddu

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s decision to accord Cabinet status to 90 of 135 Congress MLAs itself is a proof he wants to cling onto power at any cost.
In a detailed post on X, Ashoka wrote: “I have not seen any chief minister losing people’s confidence within 10 months of being in power.
Giving Cabinet status to over 90 MLAs only proves that your intentions to cling onto power at any cost. Over 900 farmers have died by suicide so far and government has still not done any justice to this community instead busy in relasing water to Tamil Nadu clandestinely only to remain in power,” he alleged.
He further alleged pro-Pakistan slogans in the Vidhana Soudha and bomb blast in Rameshwaram café were direct results of Congress party’s appeasement politics.
(Published 23 March 2024, 21:26 IST)