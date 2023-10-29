Loud music in Madikeri Dasara: 13 cases booked

Prior to the grand procession, the Samithi members were told to adhere to the guidelines. In spite of this, there was sound pollution and this has been confirmed by the officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Cases have been booked against 13 committee presidents under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, section 37 of the Karnataka Police Act and IPC sECTION 290 for causing inconvenience to the public and failing to adhere to the guidelines, they said.