Loud music in Madikeri Dasara: 13 cases booked

Madikeri: A total of 13 cases have been registered in various police stations in the district for allegedly using DJ and loud music during the Dasara procession.
Cases have been registered against all the Dashamantapa Committees in Madikeri and three committee presidents and members at Gonikoppa. Action will be taken based on the investigation, the police said.
Prior to the grand procession, the Samithi members were told to adhere to the guidelines. In spite of this, there was sound pollution and this has been confirmed by the officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Cases have been booked against 13 committee presidents under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, section 37 of the Karnataka Police Act and IPC sECTION 290 for causing inconvenience to the public and failing to adhere to the guidelines, they said.