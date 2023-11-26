Maha Dharani: Mega protest at Freedom Park begins today

Bengaluru: Over 50,000 people will participate in the Maha Dharani — a mammoth three-day satyagraha against the “Centre’s anti-farmer policies”— at the Freedom Park from Sunday to Tuesday.
The Dharani is a part of the All-India level Kisan Majdoor Mahapadav being organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU). Notably, the Mahapadav will begin on November 26, when the 13-month-long protests began in 2020 against the Centre’s farm laws.
The Maha Dharani, being jointly organised by 58 organisations (including 8 farmers’ and 15 labour organisations), will be attended by farmers, labourers, Dalits, Adivasis, women and other activists from across the state. Alongside critiquing the Centre’s stance, the organisers will also pose questions to the state government.
Expecting over 50,000 people to participate in the Dharani over the course of three days, organisers have resorted to elaborate logistical plans.
The ‘Annada Runa Swagat and Dasoha Samiti’, which is taking care of the food arrangements, estimates a sum of Rs 27,04,500 for food preparation and distribution over the three days. Finances are being raised by public funding and farmers’ initiatives.
Travel arrangements have been planned for participants through trains, buses and other modes of transport. Out-of-station protesters will stay at the venue on the first two days of the Dharani.
“The first day of the programme will be marked by flag hoisting on account of Constitution Day. With thousands of participants from across the state arriving on the 27th, deliberations against the 4 anti-farmer laws of the Centre will be held, along with questions being posed to the state government. After deliberations, a resolution will be passed about the Centre’s policies on the final day,” Veera Sangaiah, State Working president of Raitha Sangha (Puttannaiah), told DH.
While the organisers have obtained permission from the Bengaluru City Police for the programme, they are apprehensive of over-crowding at the venue which cannot host over 3,000 people.
“Stating that this protest is not by political parties but instead by voluntary farmers, we repeatedly urged the government to provide proper toilets, drinking water and stay facilities for the protesters. However, we haven’t received any definitive response from their end,” rued Nageshwara Babu, working president of Karnataka Rajya Halli Makkala Sangha.