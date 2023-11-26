Maha Dharani: Mega protest at Freedom Park begins today

“The first day of the programme will be marked by flag hoisting on account of Constitution Day. With thousands of participants from across the state arriving on the 27th, deliberations against the 4 anti-farmer laws of the Centre will be held, along with questions being posed to the state government. After deliberations, a resolution will be passed about the Centre’s policies on the final day,” Veera Sangaiah, State Working president of Raitha Sangha (Puttannaiah), told DH.