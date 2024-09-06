Mahadayi project: Cabinet decides to convene all-party meet

Bengaluru: Expressing its deep displeasure over the National Wildlife Board (NWB) not clearing the Kalasa-Banduri Nala (Mahadayi) drinking water project, the Cabinet on Thursday decided to convene an all-party meeting over the matter.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and petition him against the ‘grave injustice’ meted out to Kannadigas due to this, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.
The Cabinet directed the law department to elicit legal experts’ opinion over filing a petition in the Supreme Court against NWB’s decision to not clear the project.
It took serious note of the NWB meeting which decided to grant approval to the Goa-Tamnar 400 kV power transmission line, involving the utilisation of 435 acres (176.03 hectares) of the state’s ecologically sensitive forest land.
Patil said NWB’s decision smacks of bias. He emphasised that there was neither an interim stay nor any order was passed by the Supreme Court with regard to the project.
“As such, the provisions of the award are very much operational which enables Karnataka to take forward the project in true spirit, technically, legally, administratively and socially. Mere pendency of Goa’s appeal before the Supreme Court should not pose any legal impediments for us to proceed further in this matter,” the minister said.
He said the Cabinet discussed the objections raised by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family, that the state would attract the contempt of court by holding a meeting of the Chamundeshwari Development Authority.
“No court had issued any stay. Hence, the government is well within its rights to hold this meeting,” he said.
Patil said the government had furnished detailed clarifications on five bills, while withdrawing one bill, out of the 11 bills that were returned to the government by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot since January.
